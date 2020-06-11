Nurses at Navarro Regional Hospital were recently honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses ®. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.
This spring’s DAISY Award recipient is Mallory Hamilton, R.N. Mallory was nominated by a co-worker, who stated “Mallory is very pleasant and energetic with a heart committed to those in need. She has a compassion for caring for our patients that surpasses even the most seasoned
nurse.
She was one of the first to take care of a "COVID" (presumed) patient. The patient became
extremely compromised and in distress with no family in the room. The nurse stood at the patient's
bedside sharing kindness and encouragement despite the outcome she knew was coming. The
nurse remained calm there with her patient, giving the care needed.”
The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.
The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at Navarro Regional Hospital to receive The DAISY Award. Awards are presented throughout the year at celebrations attended by the Honoree’s colleagues, patients, and visitors. Each Honoree receives a certificate commending her or him as an "Extraordinary Nurse."
The certificate reads: "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people." Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin and a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
"When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night,” said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, President and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation. “Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human, extraordinary, compassionate work they do. The kind of work the nurses at Navarro Regional are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”
“We are proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in The DAISY Award program. Nurses are heroes every day,” said Dona Townsend, Chief Nursing Officer at Navarro Regional Hospital. “It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that.”
More information is available at http://DAISYfoundation.org.
