Navarro Regional Hospital, along with Texas Medical Association’s Hard Hats for Little Heads program, will give kids a free bicycle helmet from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 4 during Corsicana’s Fourth of July Freedom Festival at I.O.O.F. Park.
Children must be present to be sure of the best fit for their new helmet, which will be available while supplies last.
TMA physicians and other volunteers will host helmet giveaway events across the state to teach parents and children how wearing a properly fitted helmet can protect them from most head injuries when riding.
TMA’s Hard Hats for Little Heads program was created in 1994 to help prevent head injuries by encouraging helmet use for all sports on TMA’s Hard Hats for Little Heads program was created in 1994 to help prevent head injuries by encouraging helmet use for all sports on wheels: bicycling, skateboarding, rollerblading, and riding a scooter. TMA has given nearly 240,000 helmets to Texas children since the program began.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.