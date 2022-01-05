Navarro Regional Hospital introduces the first baby born in 2022. Conner is welcomed by parents Justin and Caylin; he was born at 10:08 a.m. Jan. 3 and weighed 9 pounds 8 ounces.
featured
Navarro Regional Hospital welcomes first baby of the year
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Frank Hamilton Massey was called to his eternal rest on Sunday, January 2, 2022. He was born in Kerens, Texas on September 26, 1941, just a few months before the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He was 80 years old. He farmed and ranched for many years and ran a feed store, Massey Feed & Seed. H…
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Police release names of victims in deadly shooting
- Kiwanis Classic: KK Davis hits shot at the buzzer to beat Teague 60-59 and lift Rice to Kiwanis title
- Year in Review: Corsicana Daily Sun’s Top 10 Stories of 2021
- UPDATE: COVID-19 cases surging across Texas
- Crash claims life on Christmas Day
- Netflix series Cheer to feature Navarro, TVCC rivalry
- Kiwanis Classic: Dawson edges Blooming Grove 70-69 to win first Kiwanis boys' title
- OPINION: Predictions 2022
- Balloon release to honor Ballard
- Navarro Football: Bulldogs name Ryan Taylor new coach
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.