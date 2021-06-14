Navarro Regional and the Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting and open house Wednesday evening at its newly remodeled clinic, the Corsicana Medical Plaza at 1321 W. Second Ave.
The space houses the Navarro Therapy Center, Dr. Janick and Dr. McCormick as well as a six day a week walk in clinic.
“This facility is the location for a new outpatient therapy center combined with the family clinic which has operated for over 30 years down the road next to the hospital,” said Curt Junkins, Navarro Regional Hospital Chief Executive Officer. “Combined with doctors Janick and McCormick’s internal medicine practices, we have almost 10,000 square feet of space and we are excited to show it off today.”
