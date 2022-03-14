Navarro Regional Hospital is hosting an upcoming blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, at 3201 E. State Highway 22 in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Anna Paul at 903-654-6870.
Nothing compares to spring in Texas, a welcome time for moving into a fresh season of new blooms and renewed life. It’s also a great time to share the gift of life by donating blood to help area patients. Three local lives can be saved with each blood donation, a positive act that gives donors an extra feel-good spring in their step. After all, saving Texans’ lives never goes out of season.
Donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood. This saves time and can make the process go faster. Most people can expect – from mini-health check and donation to refreshments afterward, and making an appointment to give next time – about one hour from start to finish.
People with and without COVID-19 vaccinations are both eligible to donate blood.
Carter BloodCare staff and unvaccinated donors are required to wear masks at blood drives or donation centers, except when temperature is taken during screening, or when eating and drinking after the donation. Vaccinated donors are strongly encouraged to continue wearing masks. Carter BloodCare will comply with required mask mandates, as applicable.
Potential blood donors may volunteer at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds can give independently and there is no upper age limit. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call or text 800-366-2834 or visit CarterBloodCare.org.
About Carter BloodCare
Carter BloodCare is an independent, community blood center providing transfusion resources to more than 180 medical facilities in 50-plus counties of North, Central and East Texas. The nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization is one of the largest blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 450,000 blood products annually to meet hospitals’ requirements for their patients. Services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing, storage and distribution of blood and blood products.
