Navarro Regional Welcomes Bobby Smith, D.O.
Medical Associates of Navarro County and Navarro Regional Hospital welcome Bobby Smith, D.O. to the medical staff. Dr. Smith is a board-certified general surgeon. He comes to us most recently from Pampa Regional Medical Center in Pampa, Texas, where he served as Chief of Staff and Chief of Surgery, as well as operating a private practice clinic for a number of years. Dr. Smith completed his internship and residency at St. John Riverview Hospital in Detroit, MI, and received his doctorate at the University of North Texas Health Sciences Center in Fort Worth, TX. Dr. Smith sees clinic patients in the medical office building next to Navarro Regional Hospital. His office can be reached at 903-641-3850.
Navarro Regional Welcomes Phuong-Khanh Jessica Farley, M.D.
Medical Associates of Navarro County and Navarro Regional Hospital welcome Jessica Farley, M.D. to the medical staff. Dr. Farley is a board-certified Interventional Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease. She comes to us most recently from Wise Health Systems in Decatur, Texas. Dr. Farley specializes in interventional cardiology and performs coronary and peripheral procedures, stenting, and cardiac catheterizations. Dr. Farley completed fellowships in Interventional Cardiology and Cardiology Research at UT Southwestern in Dallas, TX, and her residency at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, MD. Dr. Farley received her medical doctorate from the University of Texas, UT Southwestern in Dallas. Dr. Farley is accepting new patients and can be reached at 903-641-3800. She is located in the medical office building next door to Navarro Regional Hospital.
