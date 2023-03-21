Located in Downtown Corsicana, Navarro Victims Center provides various resources for survivors of domestic violence, stalking, sexual assault, and human trafficking. The staff has seen firsthand how domestic violence affects lives and families, and they pride themselves on being a safe place for victims to land: physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.
The Navarro Victims center invites the community to come out and supports its mission with a “Spring Fling” fundraiser event, set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 31 at the I.O.O.F Event Center at 601 N. 45th St. in Corsicana.
There will be dinner, drawings, and a silent auction. Some of the drawing prizes are a one night stay at the vineyards of Florence, wine for two and a personal bottle. A free birthday from A Jump Above and much more.
They are also accepting auction items and donations at 202 N. Beaton St. in Corsicana.
Call 903-602-5221 for more information.
On the Net:
www.navarrovictimscentertx.org
