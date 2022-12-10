Chris Cassidy, a combat decorated Afghanistan Navy Seal who became the 14th Chief NASA Astronaut, spending over 377 days in space, will be the Grand Marshal of the Texas Veterans Parade on the historic brick streets of downtown Corsicana on San Jacinto weekend 2023. The parade starts at 10 a.m., Saturday April 22, 2023.
When Cassidy graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1993, he received one of the 18 slots of over 1,000 graduates to join the Seals Team. He completed the famous Basic Underwater Demolition training and was named the “Budsman” as the top graduate. Cassidy also earned a Masters of Science from M.I.T. and was one of the first Navy Seals sent to Afghanistan in 2001, after the 9/11 attacks on America. Chris earned a Bronze Star for Valor and a Presidential Unit Citation.
Following military life, Cassidy was selected by NASA to join the Astronaut Corps, making three trips into Space, spending over 377 days in orbit. Cassidy made 10 space walks totaling over 54 hours.
“Navarro County appreciates veterans and the stories of the elite in combat,” said Parade Founder Lee William “Bill” McNutt. “At the Texas Veterans Parade, we continue to bring heroes to Central Texas, including unique Americans like the last Medal of Honor holder from World War II, Hershey “Woody” Williams, Afghanistan Medal of Honor recipient Will Swenson, and Japanese WWII POW Fiske Hanley. In that spirit we are blessed to have Navy Seal and Astronaut Chris Cassidy as the Grand Marshall of the 2023 Texas Veterans Parade. “
The Texas Veterans Parade has been moved from its normal May Parade date to the Battle of San Jacinto weekend in April, in order to better fulfill its mission of educating students about the sacrifices of Veterans, Freedom and Liberty. Retired Army Major Kevin Eubanks said: “By mid-May the school districts were already out for summer and Navarro College graduation had already occurred. By moving the parade up to April, we can bring outstanding Veterans like Mr. Cassidy to talk about the importance of science, aviation, space and the military. We will have the perfect Grand Marshall for 2023.”
The parade will also honor two Corsicana and Navarro County heroes, Candelario “Spider” Garcia, 2014 Medal of Honor recipient, and the namesake of the county, Jose Antonio Navarro, who signed both the Texas Declaration of Independence and the Texas Constitution.
“Without selfless leaders like Jose Antonio Navarro, the Texas Revolution and the decisive Battle of San Jacinto would not have taken place.” said Texas State Senator Brian Birdwell. “It is fitting that Navarro County would honor military veterans from all wars and conflicts on San Jacinto weekend 2023 in Corsicana.”
“Navarro College was a major participant in the Parade in 2022, highlighting the many Veterans who work on all their campuses. This year we hope to have the full participation of their bands, cheerleaders, football team and more,” said Parade CEO Elizabeth Brown of Community National Bank.
For his exemplary service, Chris Cassidy rose in the NASA Astronaut Corps to become the 14th Chief Astronaut following in the footsteps of legends Alan Shepard and Deke Slayton. The Chief Astronaut serves as head of the NASA Astronaut Corps and is the senior advisor to the NASA Administrator on astronaut training and operations.
In his current role as the CEO and President of the new National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation in Arlington, Texas, he has already made history by shepherding through Congress the approval of a monument to Medal of Honor recipients in Washington D.C. “America is the land of the free because of the Brave,” said military Veteran Travis Dixon. “Chris has pulled off a near miracle getting this monument approved by Congress. It will serve as a reminder to future generations that freedom is not free.”
Last May, the Texas Veterans Parade Grand Marshall was one of the youngest recipients of the nation's highest honor, U.S. Army officer William D. Swenson, Afghanistan 2009. The year before it was the last Medal of Honor holder Hershey Woody Williams who passed away last June at the age of 98. He said: “I enjoyed my time in Corsicana, getting to know your congressman Jake Ellzey, speaking at the Palace Theater, reviewing all the military detachments from the many bases, and meeting patriots like Chris Farmer, Danny Combs, and Dr. Dave Campbell. I appreciate my friends Susana McNutt and her husband Bill for inviting me to come.”
A Texas Veterans Parade in Corsicana is not new. It is the reestablishment of a tradition that goes back more than 100 years. The World War I Armistice parade in 1918 and the 1945 World War II Victory Parade and Rodeo drew thousands of Texans to Corsicana’s famous downtown, located one hour south of Dallas, Texas.
Mr. Cassidy said: "I am from a small town in Maine and appreciate patriotic towns that honor Veterans, like Corsicana in Navarro County. I look forward to meeting detachments from military bases all over Texas and Oklahoma who are kind to join me at the Parade on Saturday April 22, 2023.
Congressman Jake Ellzey, a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and former fighter pilot said: “ Our Military bases in Texas and Oklahoma need occasions like this parade for their troop morale and recruitment, and to display their allegiance to earlier Veterans and our flag”.
Texas Veterans Parade Treasurer, Chris Farmer said: "Our Veterans ensure the safety of our citizens, our democracy and our very way of life. I am honored to contribute to our organization’s mission of celebrating freedom and liberty.”
The 2023 Parade will start at 10am on Saturday April 22, at the Gold Star War Monument located on the Navarro County House lawn in Corsicana, Texas.
Board member Larry Deeds said: “We are searching for people with horses, antique cars and motorcycles to join detachments of soldiers from military bases from Texas and Oklahoma. Please call 214-537-9311 to be included.”
