The Navarro County Sheriff's Office arrested four suspects and recovered several pieces of stolen machinery Tuesday in the 6000 block of FM 1126 in Emhouse.
According to reports, deputies arrived on scene in an attempt to locate a stolen skid steer out of Dallas.
Upon arrival, deputies found the stolen machinery and four people on site. Later, they found two more stolen skid steers, also reported stolen from the Dallas area.
The recovered equipment has an estimated value of over $150,000.
All four suspects were arrested and charged with theft of property over $150,000. Among those arrested were Kristi Jo Fahrney, 33; Stephanie Nichole Flores, 27; Lisandro Garcia, 38; and Eli Noriega, 37. Each has a bond set at $75,000.
Fahrney was also charged with possession of controlled substance, penalty group three, under 28 grams. Her bonds total $79,000.
“A great job by our patrol and Criminal Investigative divisions today,” stated Sheriff Elmer Tanner. “I am very proud that they broke up this commercial theft ring and recovered this stolen equipment for the owners.”
