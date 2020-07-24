Three people were arrested Wednesday for drug possession following a traffic stop by Navarro County Sheriff's Office deputies.
According to a press release, Deputies Morales and Richards stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation around 8:40 a.m. on E. Hwy 31 near NE CR 0010 in Corsicana.
During the investigation, deputies received verbal consent to search the vehicle and located approximately 5.7 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and narcotics paraphernalia.
As a result of the investigation, Bryan Hoitt, 46, Thomas Jay Marcheleovich, 50, Lisa Dawn Tarlton, 48, were arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams, and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Each has a bond set at $50,500.
“Job well done deputies,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner stated.
