The Navarro County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Monday morning after he barricaded himself in an 18-wheeler at the Exxon gas station on Highway 31 in Dawson.
According to Sheriff Elmer Tanner, the man was wanted on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was reported to be armed.
NCSO's SWAT tactical team responded to the scene, blocked the 18-wheeler from moving and the man was arrested without incident.
Tanner said no firearms were found on the suspect.
