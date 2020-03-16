3-16-20 NCSO Dawson.jpg

Photo courtesy of NCSO

The Navarro County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Monday morning after he barricaded himself in an 18-wheeler at the Exxon gas station on Highway 31 in Dawson.

According to Sheriff Elmer Tanner, the man was wanted on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was reported to be armed.

NCSO's SWAT tactical team responded to the scene, blocked the 18-wheeler from moving and the man was arrested without incident.

Tanner said no firearms were found on the suspect.

