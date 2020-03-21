The Navarro County Sheriff's Office hosted its annual Departmental Meeting and Awards Ceremony Wednesday, March 18.

Sheriff Elmer Tanner extended congratulations to the following award recipients: Deputy Patty Medina, Employee of the Year, Detective Sgt. Jeff Harbuck, Deputy of the Year, and Betty Rivera, Detention Officer of the Year.

“Congratulations to these Deputies for a job well done during 2019,” Tanner stated. “I would also like to say a thank you to all our employees for the job they do everyday, 24/7 in serving the citizens of Navarro County. I appreciate your dedication and the effort you all put forth, no matter the department you are assigned or the capacity in which you serve.”

Tags

Recommended for you