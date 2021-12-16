The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that human remains found Dec. 9 near a railroad track on NW CR 1090 in Corsicana, belonged to a man missing since September.
Sheriff Elmer Tanner said he was notified by Judge Connie Hickman that the skeletal remains had been identified by the medical examiner as being Vincent Wayne Hopper of Corsicana.
Hopper was previously reported missing by Corsicana Police Department and was last seen Sept. 29, 2021 in Corsicana.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr. Hopper,” Tanner said. “The cause of death has yet to be determined and this case remains under investigation. “
