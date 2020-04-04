The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office celebrated deputies’ promotions and welcomed a new addition to the department.
Sheriff Elmer Tanner and the NCSO congratulated Deputy Joey Jock on his transfer from the patrol division to a Detective Sergeant in the criminal investigation division.
Mikayla Hippard was introduced as the department's newest administrative assistant. “We congratulate and welcome Mikayla and wish her all the best of luck in her new position at the NCSO,” Tanner stated.
Deputy Rosa Ella Ward was congratulated on her transfer from courthouse security to the position of administrative deputy. “We wish you all the best in your new position,” Tanner stated.
