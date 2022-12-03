‘We at the NCSO would like to congratulate Deputy Steven Travis and Deputy Cody Hudson on being promoted to Corporals in the Patrol Division effective Dec. 1,’ said Elmer Tanner, Navarro County Sheriff. ‘We wish Corporal Travis and Hudson all the best in their new positions.’
NCSO: Deputies promoted to Corporals
