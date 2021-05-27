Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.