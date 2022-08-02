As with the past ten years, the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office recently offered and hosted a free eight hour Active Shooter Response Training.
The training took place over two days and was, and always has been, made available to all Law Enforcement Officers who work in Navarro County.
The training, which is now more important than ever, is serious and made close as possible to a real active shooter event.
“I feel it necessary and of great significance to give this opportunity to all those invited and willing to attend,” said Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner. “My officers, instructors and I want to insure that our other local agencies are also able to have this opportunity to work together and have instruction on response to active shooter training especially in these unfortunate times we are dealing with.
I want to thank our NCSO instructors, the officers and agencies who participated in this years annual training. We also thank the CISD for allowing us to utilize their facility for this very important and potentially life saving training.”
