Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Fort Worth TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas... Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Navarro and Henderson Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Trinity River At Trinidad. * WHEN...From this evening to early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs along the right bank of the river. Low woodlands for one mile along right bank will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 33.6 feet. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 33.9 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. &&