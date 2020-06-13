The Navarro County Sheriff's Department executed a narcotics search warrant at around 8:50 a.m. Friday in the 900 block W. 9th Ave. in Corsicana. Deputies seized 15.2 grams of methamphetamine and other evidence from the home, which is located within a Drug Free Zone.
According to a press release, during their search, deputies also found additional evidence supporting narcotics sales, including digital scales and baggies.
Julio Altamira, 36, was arrested at the scene and charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams in a Drug Free Zone. He is currently in the custody of the Navarro County jail awaiting arraignment.
The location was within 1,000 feet of Corsicana Independent School District's Drane Learning Center in a Drug Free Zone.
“Another great job by our officers who continue to prove their dedication and are consistent with the promise of keeping these illegal drugs off our city and county streets,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner stated.
