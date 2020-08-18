The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested three men Monday afternoon while doing surveillance on a suspected drug dealer at a business in the 1700 block of W. Seventh Ave. in Corsicana.
According to a press release, officers were keeping an eye on a man suspected of selling narcotics from a vehicle at that location.
During the investigation, officers reportedly witnessed a "hand to hand" drug deal made from the suspect’s vehicle.
Officers continued to monitor the original suspect’s vehicle, while other officers made contact with the man seen buying the drugs.
According to the report, officers found two bags containing methamphetamine on the suspect and arrested him for possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram less than four.
But the officers’ investigation didn’t end there.
“While continuing surveillance at the location, our officers observed additional suspected narcotics activity when another vehicle arrived at the location,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner stated.
Officers approached the two vehicles and found a suspect in the second vehicle was also in possession of meth. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram less than four.
Zelmo Dewayne Brown, 38, and David Wayne Eakin, 36, were booked into the Navarro County Jail, with bond set at $20,000 each. Jail records indicate a motion to revoke Brown’s probation for another drug charge.
As a result of the investigation, officers obtained and executed a search warrant on the original suspect’s vehicle, where they found meth and prescription pills.
Jimmy Zimmerman, Jr., 37, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram, and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group three, less than 28 grams. His bonds total $15,000.
“This was just another great example of conducting an investigation to disrupt street level narcotics sales,” Tanner stated. “I applaud the efforts of our narcotics unit and Deputies who are always working to keep these illicit drugs off our streets. Good job officers.”
