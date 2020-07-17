Navarro County Sheriff's Office announced the transfer of Deputy Kathy Basnett from courthouse security to NCSO communications.
Deputy Basnett has been an employee of the NCSO since 2011 and began her career as a telecommunications officer. She has years of experience and is quite an asset in telecommunications and is also a telecommunications training officer with a master Telecommunicators license.
Sheriff Elmer Tanner said when Basnett became aware of an opening, she offered to return to communications to fill the vacant position created by the transfer of Deputy Waldrop.
"We appreciate her dedication and willingness to bring her years of experience back to our communications division," Tanner stated.
