The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying people suspected of stealing guns and credit cards in a series of vehicle break-ins around Dec. 9 near the Southern Oaks Subdivision.
NCSO received numerous reports of burglary of vehicles in or around Dec. 9 in the area of Southern Oaks Subdivision. Several firearms and credit/debit cards were reported stolen.
Photos of the suspects were taken from local businesses in Corsicana and Ennis where they used the stolen credit cards.
If you have any information as to the identity of the suspects, please contact Sgt. Caleb Loftis at 903-654-3001.
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
