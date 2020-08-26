The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to find three horses stolen from Kerens.
According to a press release, the horses were stolen on Tuesday, Aug. 25, some time between 8:45 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. from the 100 block of Bella Vista Lane in Kerens.
NCSO provided names, photographs, and descriptions of the horses:
Jo Jo: 15.3HH Buckskin (black mane/tail, tan body) 20-year-old Mare - Flying 3B Brand on Left Hip (freeze brand, white hair)
Paris: 15.3HH Palomino (white mane/tail, tan body) 18-year-old Mare - Flying 3B Brand on Left Hip (freeze brand, white hair)
Darla: 14.1HH Red Dun (dark red/black mane and tail, light red body) 2-year-old Filly - blaze, three white socks.
Sheriff Elmer Tanner reported Wednesday that a suspect is in custody, charged with three counts of felony theft of livestock.
“We appreciate any assistance in locating these stolen horses,” he stated. “If you have any information on this case, please contact Detective Sgt. Randy Clay 903-654-3002.”
