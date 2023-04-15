Navarro County Sheriff’s Office telecommunicator Breanna Ivey recently earned the Silent Hero Certificate of Recognition at the Texas Public Safety conference in Galveston.
The Silent Hero Certificate of Recognition is presented to an individual telecommunicator in recognition of his/her exceptional professionalism in the field of public safety. It also acknowledges the special contributions of telecommunicators whose daily performance is an inspiration and example to others.
“We are proud to have Breanna as part of our telecommications team here at the NCSO,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner said. “We’re very proud she was recognized with this award.”
Nominees must have the following qualities: Demonstrates a positive attitude toward all aspects of the job, willingness to be a team player, professionalism and pride in work, ability to earn and maintain the respect of co-workers, flexibility in assignments, job performance above and beyond the call of duty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.