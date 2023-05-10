North Central Texas 9-1-1 recently hosted an annual award ceremony in Fort Worth to recognize public safety telecommunicators throughout the region. This year, three NCSO telecommunications officers were recipients of the Team of the Year Award for 2022. The award was given due to their great teamwork and diligence in handling a very difficult call. Although several other worthy agencies and officers were nominated, the team of Mariela Martinez, Kathy Basnett, and Breanna Ivey brought home the award.
“This is the first time NCSO officers have won in this category,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner said. “We are very proud of these ladies who were recognized with this award and deservedly so.”
