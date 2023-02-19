The Navarro County Sheriff’s office recently announced the hire of new administrative assistant Alysia Brown. ‘We congratulate and welcome Alysia and wish her all the best of luck in her new position at the NCSO,’ Sheriff Elmer Tanner said.
NCSO welcomes new administrative assistant
Courtesy photo
