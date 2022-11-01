Pamela Jimenez was recently hired as the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office’s newest correctional officer. She brings over 15 years of correctional and dispatch experience from numerous agencies including TDCJ, San Jacinto, Trinity and Polk counties.
NCSO welcomes new correctional officer
- From Staff Reports
