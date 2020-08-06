8-8-20 NCSO New Hire.jpg

The Navarro County Sheriff's Office introduces its newest employee, Courtney Lynch, who has been hired as a detention officer. "We congratulate Courtney and wish her all the very best with her new position," Sheriff Elmer Tanner stated.

