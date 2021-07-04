The Navarro County Sheriff's Office recently welcomed new employees Cody Hudson and Oscar Campos who have been hired and will enter a 16 week Patrol FTO program.
“Both deputies were classmates at the Navarro College Police Academy in 2021 and we are pleased that they will begin their law enforcement career with us here at the NCSO,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner said. “We congratulate both Cody and Oscar and hope you also will join me in wishing them all the very best with their new positions.”
