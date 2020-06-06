Sheriff Elmer Tanner and the Navarro County Sheriff's Department proudly introduced three new employees Monday.
Joseph Holmes, who has been assigned to the patrol division, is a Corsicana native who comes to the NCSO after a stint in the Unites States Army, and most recently with the Corsicana Police Department.
Breanna Ivey has been assigned to the NCSO communications division after serving two years in dispatch at the Corsicana Police Department. She is also no stranger to law enforcement, as her father, Roy, is the Kerens Chief of Police.
Hunter Harris, who has been assigned to the communications division, is from Blooming Grove and also a member of the Blooming Grove Volunteer Fire Department.
“We welcome these new employees to the NCSO and wish them all the best in the future,” stated Tanner.
