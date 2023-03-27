The competition was on fire Saturday at the Navarro County Youth Expo Food Challenge. Nine teams competed in the challenge in two separate age divisions. The teams were each given a protein, chicken, in which they were challenged to create a healthy dish for the judges. They were able to use clover cash to purchase limited ingredients and spices from the pantry. The teams put in hours of practice leading up to the recent event.
The winners of the Junior Division were the Lemon Twists consisting of four team members who all attend Dawson Elementary School. They wowed the judges with their personal take on chicken salad with a healthy dressing. “This is a chance for me to be with my friends and have fun cooking” stated Jocie Smith. The group meets once a week at Ginger Rogers home to practice. Rogers who is a second-grade teacher at Dawson said she loves to watch the kids learn and grow in the kitchen.
The My Plate piece of the contest seemed to be a favorite among several of the groups. This is a chance for the cooks to explain their dishes to the judges in detail. “We tell them about the nutrients that are in our dishes, what happens if we do not eat healthy, and the problems it will cause such as hair loss and blood clots,” stated Isabel Kent of the Spice Girls team.
The winners of the Senior Division, Taste Twisters, have been cooking together since 2019. They compete at several places throughout the year from the county show to the Heart of Texas Fair, and the 4-H convention. “It feels good to work together and see our hard work pay off,” said Samantha Thompson. Gracie Montfort loves being with her friends who she calls family after their time together. Audrey and Elena Herrin, two sisters, have really enjoyed the years of cooking together. They know they have learned a skill that will last them forever. Elena stated she would like to attend a culinary school one day and continue her cooking. Navarro County is home to some real cooking talent.
