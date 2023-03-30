Sarah Beck and Cain Williams are two students who are no strangers to showing chickens at the Navarro County Youth Expo. Sarah began showing chickens eight years ago for the first time.
“My mom had the idea when I was younger, and I just kept on doing it.”
This idea has paid off for Sarah in many ways. Beck has learned to take the feeding plans that she creates for her chickens and use them when questioned by the judges during the Showmanship Round where she recently won Grand Champion. Sarah loves what she does and is not planning on changing a thing.
Williams began showing chickens the year of the pandemic and has been exhibiting since. Like Beck, this is a family affair for him too.
“My dad had a friend who knew about showing chickens, and we both were interested; that is how I started.” “It is something we like to do together.” Williams said the first few weeks after getting the chickens are the most complicated due to their need for constant heat. They are then put under AC Units. They have a strict feeding and watering schedule, and their shavings must be changed regularly. Williams recently made the sell at the Houston Livestock, Show which is huge in the showing business. He plans to continue his love for showing throughout high school.
