Sitting in the Brinson Jeep Ram dealership in Corsicana on Friday, Feb. 26, the excitement in the air was almost palpable. At any moment, a car transport would be pulling off the highway and turning into the lot to deliver Norris McPherson’s Hell Raisin purple Dodge Challenger.
He’d been waiting nearly two months for this day but it had been a lot longer since his quest for his next “last car” began. As we sat and waited, I was able to chat with Mr. McPherson.
Mr. McPherson will be 80 years old in the fall. And he has been a car guy his whole life. His first brand new car was a 1968 Plymouth Roadrunner which rolled off the assembly line on the last day that model was made.
He sold it in 1976 and bought a 1967 VW which he kept for 41 years. Following a major re-do, his Ruby Red VW was featured in the January 2009 issue of Hot VW magazine after being spotted in a car show in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.
The car was photographed on the spot and ended up with a 3-page spread in the magazine. Then in 2017, a brand new Camry. But today was the day his latest brand new car would arrive.
The moment we’d all been waiting for had finally arrived. Headed down the offramp was the transport carrying Norris’s 2021 Challenger. As it pulled into the dealership, Norris told me the story how his son had rented a Challenger a few years back. And so began his love affair with the Challenger.
He’d scouted out dealerships and learned about the different upgrades. After picking up breakfast at McDonalds across the street one day, he spotted a Challenger Skat Pack on the lot and that, as they say, was that. In addition to the Skat Pack, which tops out at an impressive 170 mph, can reach 60 mph in 4.3 seconds and finish a quarter mile in less than 13 seconds, Norris decided he’d need some additional upgrades and his car was special ordered on January 3, 2021. The upgraded sound system was a must.
“I’m an old rock ‘n roll guy, and I like to listen to music while I drive” he said. “It’s a pretty special car to me and to a lot of other people who know cars because they aren’t just everywhere.” As the car was being detailed, we all went inside to enjoy a celebratory piece of cake.
Jami McInis, Customer Experience Coordinator at Brinson said when she met him at the carwash years ago, she wasn’t really expecting to see him again, but was thrilled to be able to make his dream come true.
After the cake, Mr. McPherson headed home to put his new baby in the garage.
