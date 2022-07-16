Beginning Saturday across the United States, the free, new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline Network is available for anyone who is experiencing emotional distress or a mental health crisis or those concerned about a loved one who may need crisis support.
This number is available to call or text to be connected to a trained crisis counselor that can resolve more than 80 percent of calls over the phone. There is also an online chat option at www.988lifeline.org.
These options will provide easier access to the Lifeline network where trained crisis counselors can de-escalate situations and provide related crisis resources and referrals. An in-person response depends on what level of support you need and where you live.
911 serves as an emergency and public safety dispatch system where the focus is to dispatch emergency services like the fire or police departments. When someone calls 911 for a mental health crisis, police are generally the only option that can be dispatched.
211 is another easy dial number but it serves as a health and social services information and referral line to help connect people with essential community services such as assistance for paying utilities, housing, and food banks. The 988 call centers will also answer 211 calls.
Location information is not collected when a call comes in but calls are routed to the nearest crisis call center based on the caller’s area code. This differs from 911 which uses geolocation to find the caller’s location information to connect to a nearby 911 call center.
The Veterans Crisis Line is still available. However, Veterans, Service Members and their families can also call 988 and press “1” to be connected to the VCL, which is run and staffed by the Veterans’ Administration.
The 988 number was created to improve access to crisis service surrounding the country’s growing needs around suicide, mental health and substance use-related crises. The Lifeline has been active since 2005 and 988 is just adding to the existing network.
The 988 program has taken more than two years of planning and in 2020, bipartisan federal action created 988. The SAMHSA-the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is the federal agency in charge of overseeing the easy-to-remember three-digit number lifeline.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness defines a mental health or suicide crisis as any situation in which a person’s behavior puts them at risk of hurting themselves or others and/or prevents them from being able to function well in the community. For example, a person in crisis may experience one or more of the following: actively thinking about suicide or
self-harm; erratic, unusual, risky or harmful behavior; delusions, paranoia or other psychotic symptoms; or extreme withdrawal from everyday life.
If you or a loved one is experiencing any of the above or many symptoms that are not listed, please call 988.
