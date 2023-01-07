Area bowlers will soon have a new place to pick up a 7-10 split as Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille is expanding. The new lanes will be located next to the theater on Corsicana Crossings Boulevard.
Corsicana City Engineer Darwin Myers announced the project at Tuesday's Economic Development Partnership Meeting and said the bowling lanes are part of Schulman’s renovations which will also include work on the kitchen, and game room in addition to the new building.
One of the managers, Reggie Cade, said the new alley will have 12 lanes and a bar and could open as soon as this summer.
Myers also reported that there was a total of $10.6 million of commercial construction in 2021.
City Manager Connie Standridge highlighted that the city would son be pursing more lots for the infill program through the city’s tax attorney. That process is expected to take approximately three months.
“The city is hoping to eventually return 22 lots to the tax rolls,” Standridge said.
Since the inception of the infill program 70 lots have transferred from public to private ownership.
Corsicana and Navarro County Economic Development Director updated that
Navarro College District President Dr. Kevin Fegan said the college received the designation of a Level II institution the approval means the college is able to offer a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program which is expected to begin offering classes to a limited number of 35 students this fall.
He said that number will increase in the future.
More information about the BSN program at Navarro College’s Corsicana campus is expected later this month. Stay connected to the Daily Sun and Navarro College for further updates.
Fegan also discussed the possibility that legislation from Austin could change the funding formulas for educational institutions. The new Legislative Session is scheduled to begin Jan. 10.
Regular Housing, Tourism, and Chamber reports were also provided. Aric Bonner with the Bonner Group Real Estate Agency reported that the housing market is beginning to slow. Bonner reported that 83% of the homes in Corsicana sold below $300,000. An owner can expect a home to sell at the 71-day mark. The median housing price is $210,000.
Navarro County sales were up 138% over the same period last year. The median housing price county wide is $212,500.
Aric Bonner also spoke about the recent 2022 Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl.
He lauded the game’s sponsors, community support, and a partial economic impact report which included 635 rented hotel rooms.
“This was a chance to showcase Corsicana and is a community driven event,” said Bonner who chaired the Bowl Committee.
The featured program was Thomas McNutt from the Collin Street Bakery. The bakery celebrated its 126th Christmas
“We love Corsicana,” said McNutt who discussed the quality of life and advantages of being in Corsicana.
“We bond friends and families across generations,” he said.
McNutt serves as the Company’s Executive Vice President, is the fourth generation to work in the family business.
He said Collin Street Bakery produces approximately a million pounds of fruitcake a year, has 150 year-round employees, with more working seasonally. The bakery’s top item is the Deluxe Fruitcake that is shipped to all 50 states and 200 countries. The bakery began selling to stores in 2017. The number of supermarkets carrying its products grew to over 4,000 supermarkets in 38 states, in 2022. The bakery is also test selling Collin Street Bakery Cookie Dough in 50 select Brookshire’s grocery locations.
McNutt also talked about the challenges of inflation on the cost of food and other external factors including political climate that affect sales.
Those who would like to apply for a job at the Collin Street Bakery are encouraged to apply online or visit the second-floor offices in town.
Economic Development Committee meetings are held at 9 a.m. the first Tuesday of the month, inside the Nancy Roberts Meeting room at the Corsicana Public Library.
Christy Huffman contributed to this report.
