Newly elected Sixth District Congressman Jake Ellzey spoke with Navarro County Republicans about his recent victory in the Special Runoff Election during the group’s regularly scheduled Executive Committee meeting Aug. 9.
The Ellis County Republican was sworn in July 30 by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
Ellzey defeated fellow Republican Susan Wright, to fill the unexpired term of Congressman Ron Wright, who died in February from complications related to COVID-19.
Ellzey, a former Texas State Representative for District 10, said he is in the process of naming staff and finding an office in Navarro County.
“The people in this county shouldn’t have to drive for an hour to talk with someone who represents them,” he said.
Ellzey is also hoping to maintain continuity in the office, and is aiming for those who focus on constituent services and case work to stay on.
He also announced that Corsicana native Scott Gilfillan will serve as his Communications Director and local representative in Navarro County.
Gilfillan served most recently as Representative Cody Harris’ Eighth District Legislative Director.
Ellzey has already tabbed a Chief of Staff and will promote his District Director from the State House to serve in the same role for the people of the Sixth District.
He said expects to fill current vacancies on the Science & Technology Committee as well as Budget and Labor Committees. He said they’re also looking for him to serve on the Veterans Affairs committee.
“I’m ready to hit the ground running, and get to work for the people of Texas’s Sixth District,” he said. “When you join Congress in the middle of the term like I did, there is very little time to learn to walk.”
Ellzey discussed the southern border and other national security issues during his remarks Monday, he also talked about his desire to start paying down the national debt, as well as removing the culture of political correctness from the military.
He indicated his first piece of legislation would force the Department of Defense to provide active-duty service personnel a full work up and disability rating before they are discharged.
“The military does a great job of getting you in, training you and using you, but they don’t do a great job of taking care of you as you’re headed out the door,” Ellzey said.
He voiced his commitment to being a no vote on President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill, which passed the Senate with the bipartisan support of 19 Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, earlier this week.
Ellzey said he remains opposed to High-Speed Rail.
“Any legislation that comes up regarding it better be something to kill it. That’s a hill I’m willing to die on,” the former Naval Aviator said.
Ellzey, who first ran for Congress in 2018, said he is also using this recess period to meet with people.
“It doesn’t matter if you supported me or not,” he said. “I am going to represent everyone in the district.”
