Corsicana’s new Fire Chief Michael Ryan is on the job. He comes to our city with years of firefighting and leadership experience.
During his time off, Ryan said he likes to go antiquing, spend time with his dozen grandchildren and listen to up-and-coming country music star and San Antonio native of the same name, Mike Ryan.
Learn more about our Chief and his plans for the Corsicana Fire Department here:
Chief Ryan, please describe your background and summarize your experience leading up to taking the position of Corsicana Fire Chief.
I go by Mike by the way, only my brothers and sisters still call me Michael, so if you see me around town and yell “Michael,” I probably will not realize you are talking to me.
I started my career in the fire service at the Duncanville Fire Department in January of 1995. I attended Dallas Fire Academy and EMT-Basic then Paramedic school at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School Dallas campus.
I spent 27 years there rising to the rank of Division Chief of EMS, which I held for over seven years, up to my retirement from Duncanville. I also worked as an instructor at Navarro College Fire/EMS Academy. I began working there in 1999, I took over the EMS program in 2000, then eventually took over the fire academy, fire technology, and the fire science programs around 2004. The programs grew so large, I left there in 2006 and they hired full time staff to run the programs.
I have an Associate’s Degree in Fire Science, Bachelors of Science in Fire Administration, and a Bachelor’s of Science in EMS Administration. I hold many state and national certifications and licensures in fire and EMS.
What are some of the opportunities and challenges ahead of you see in taking over the Corsicana Fire Department?
The previous Fire Chief, Paul Henley, was a very smart man, those are some big shoes to fill. I want to continue the growth and programs he initiated here.
I knew the members of this department were very well trained and did an outstanding job at fire and EMS, but I was pleasantly surprised at the high level of professionalism and dedication these members display on a daily basis. I would put these guys up against any in the country.
The challenges will be to get them a modern, state-of-the-art training facility that meets their needs since we provide so many differing levels of firefighting, rescue, hazmat, and other specialized services, especially since Corsicana has so much industry that involves high hazard commercial production, not to mention a hospital, a college, a large day time population, and a large downtown area full of very old buildings.
What importance do you place on recruiting, training and morale? During your short time here, what new suggestions might you have that would encourage individuals to join the Corsicana Fire Department?
Recruiting and retention is an issue in the fire service as a whole right now. It is very hard to compete with the pay structures of the metropolitan areas in the Dallas-Fort Worth areas. This will be one of the biggest challenges here. The command staff here at the fire department and myself are putting together a plan to promote Corsicana Fire Rescue on a more local level and if we, as a city and county, can get the funds together for our training facility and built in a timely matter, we can adjust our recruitment to enticing potential members from Navarro and neighboring counties.
Those that grew up here are more likely to stay here. Our goal is to work with Navarro College to begin putting on Fire and EMS programs here in Corsicana. If we accomplish that goal, that would really help us with recruitment and retention, thus keeping morale high.
I felt immediately at home here at Corsicana Fire Rescue, there is a professional, friendly, and family atmosphere here. I highly encourage individuals to join this family, especially if they are looking for an opportunity to be a part of something very special and advantageous.
FUN FACTS:
What are some of your favorite books or movies?
I love to buy books, but rarely find time to read them. I have good intentions to read them, but never do. The books I buy and actually read are typically on leadership and motivation type books. Since I have 12 grandchildren and they are a big part of my life, I mostly watch kid-friendly movies with them.
I do like some of the more upbeat, funny and older movies. I also really enjoy the classic Christmas movies during the holidays.
What are a few of the songs on your workout playlist?
I am into singers like Chris Stapleton, Jordan Davis, and of course Mike Ryan right now, but I listen to many different genres of music.
Favorite place to eat?
I am slightly addicted to Old Mexican Inn. I love their Mary’s nachos and Jeff’s enchiladas, I have been eating there for many years now. I also like the Frog Dip and fajitas at La Pradera. But I enjoy many of the local restaurants here in Corsicana.
What is your favorite hobby which allows you to relax when away from the job?
I enjoy spending time with my four children and grandchildren and many of my grandchildren are involved in sports and 4-H right now and that keeps my free time limited. But I also enjoy golf, my cows, going to Canton Trade Days, and antiquing.
What is something you were surprised to learn about Corsicana?
I was very surprised at the overwhelming amount of industry that involves high hazard chemicals and production. They all appear to have very good safety measures in place, but for a fire department with limited personnel and help so far away, this is something that keeps my mind whirling with different scenarios.
What is something our readers may be surprised to find out about Fire Chief Ryan?
I am from a large, very sarcastic Irish family. I am the baby of seven children (I had a brother pass away before I was born). My father played professional football for the Detroit Lions many years ago, and my mother was a school teacher. Both of my parents had Master’s degrees in education. My dad was also the head football coach in Ennis back in the 1950s. I live in an 116-year-old “haunted” Victorian home in Teague that I put a lot of time into fixing up.
The more embarrassing thing your readers would be surprised about (or maybe they won’t) is I made a less than stellar appearance on Wheel of Fortune as a contestant back in the early 2000s. I am still hearing about that one to this day!
