New Corsicana Mayor Mike Fletcher was sworn in Monday during a brief meeting after the City Council canvassed the votes from the May 6 Election.
Fletcher received more than 1,400 votes.
Fletcher defeated community activist Kimberlee Walter and Retired law enforcement telecommunicator and current Corsicana ISD School Board Member Barbara Kelley.
Fletcher thanked former Mayor Don Denbow for his years of service to the community before Denbow was presented with a plaque by the council.
City of Corsicana Municipal Court Judge Cody Beauchamp and Pct. 4 City Councilman Jeff Smith were unchallenged in their reelection bids and were sworn in Monday.
City Attorney Kerri Anderson Donica and Pct. 3 City Councilman Chris Woolsey also reelected, but were unable to attend Monday’s meeting. Woolsey and Donica will be sworn in at another time.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.