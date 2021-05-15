When J. Nicole Jackson and her family fell in love with and bought a 121-year-old home in downtown Rice, she never imagined she would make history only three years later by being elected as the city’s first African American mayor.
Jackson earned 74% of the vote and was sworn in Monday, May 10 alongside former mayor Vickie Young and Sheila Teague as Aldermen. A reception followed the regular city council meeting where
Mayor Jackson, city administrator Tonya Roberts, and police chief Charles Parsons gave gifts to show appreciation to their staff and council.
Pastor Jerry Fulton of First Baptist of Rice led prayer over the city and its leadership at the ceremony to bless the future of this small town.
“I believe the spirit of the people of Rice is like no other,” Jackson said. “This night marks the birth of a new direction for the city of Rice.”
Jackson also shared some of her vision for the future. She said, in addition to looking ahead, she will promote the history of the town founded by William Marsh Rice who also founded Rice University in Houston.
Formerly of Grand Prairie, the United States Army veteran and Realtor also owns Masterpiece Home Inspirations, a home decorating store in Ennis. She and husband Akil Jackson have three daughters.
Jackson has been a member of the newly-formed Economic Development Corporation since its inception.
“The EDC has worked hard to support small businesses during COVID with grants and by soliciting investors to develop the downtown area, and provide small businesses office space to operate their enterprise,” she said.
Rethink Rice: Mayor Jackson is asking potential investors, residents, and businesses to Rethink Rice.
The city has the following projects underway:
• New 20 home Winding Creek Subdivision by Harrison Homes
• Power Plumbing warehouse 12,000 square feet expansion
• Six additional new homes
• $14,000 parks grant for park exercise equipment
• $400,000 plus TxDot beautification grant
• Tierra Del Sol: 11 new lease to own manufactured homes
• Currently in negotiations to develop downtown buildings
• Recently built a new state-of-the-art elementary school
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.