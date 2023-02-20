A powerful new award-winning play titled Breakfast will open tomorrow at the Warehouse Living Arts Center, exploring the difficult experience of integration in Corsicana schools.
The play is set on the first day of integration in the area, and offers a deeply moving look at the experiences of students, parents, and educators as they navigate this challenging new landscape.
Written by local playwright Pam C. Dudley, Breakfast is a deep work that draws inspiration by events in rural Texas towns as told by first person accounts, local newspapers, historians, and other sources.
“I came to Corsicana to capture stories of integration, resilience, and perseverance in rural small-town Texas. I have a passion for history... I traced my family back to my great, great, great, great (four) grandparents, and was uber-excited to find out they lived in Corsicana and walked the same ground I do! As far as I can tell, my family has owned acreage in Navarro County since at least 1883.” Dudley says.
Breakfast centers around 17-year old Cora through a series of interconnected, two-person, one-act plays that serve up the grits and grit of this small town coming of age story. With powerful dialogue and strong performances from the cast, Breakfast offers a poignant and timely exploration of the impact of integration on communities like Corsicana.
"We hope that this play will encourage conversation and reflection on this important moment in our history especially now as Corsicana celebrates its 175th anniversary," says executive director John Kaiser III. "It's a story that needs to be told, and we're honored to be able to be the stage for its world premiere."
Breakfast will run at the WLAC from February 21st to February 26th, with performances on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30pm and on Sunday at 2:30pm. There will be a special reception for playwright and director Pam C. Dudley co-sponsored by Susan Hale, City Councilwoman Precinct 1 and the Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency on opening night. There will be a show conversation with Pam C. Dudley directly following the Sunday matinee performance facilitated by professional Kimberly Dailey.
Tickets are available now through the WLAC website or box office. Don't miss this powerful new work that promises to touch the hearts and minds of audiences across Corsicana and beyond.
Contact:
Warehouse Living Arts Center
119 W. 6th Ave.
Corsicana, TX 75110
Box Office: (903) 872-5421
Website: www.theWLAC.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.