A group of volunteers picked up where law enforcement left off over two years ago and found a submerged car Saturday tied to Emily Wade, 37, who went missing from Ennis and was found dead in Jan. 21, 2019 in Chambers Creek in Navarro County.
According to the Ennis Police Department, the car was positively identified as the 2012 Nissan Altima Wade was driving when she went missing.
Due to conditions in the creek that will require specialized equipment, the car will be removed at a later date.
Wade’s family reported her missing Jan. 6, 2019, and investigators from the Ennis Police Department, Ellis County Sheriff’s Department, Texas Rangers, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas DPS Dive Team, Texas DPS Aircraft Section and a number of private organization joined the search.
After her body was found, it was determined she had accidentally driven into Chamber’s Creek just inside Navarro County. An autopsy by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office indicated that Wade died from hypothermia and possible drowning but the car was not located at the time.
“The Ennis Police Department would like to thank all of the volunteers and agencies that assisted in helping to bring closure to the Wade family,” the department stated.
