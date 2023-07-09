By Susan Wilson
The City of Corsicana has added another athletic and entertainment element to city parks, with the opening of a new state-of-the-art table tennis facility at the Mertz Tennis Center. The project was underwritten by Corsicana Rotary Club and their partner, Oncor, which funded $9,367 to create the concrete slab and provide a professional outdoor ping pong table, 20 table tennis paddles and 200 balls.
During the summer of 2022, the Corsicana Rotary Club considered several projects to continue to enhance the community. With Corsicana’s Independent School District consistently ranking as some of the top tennis teams in Texas, there are generations of people here who have played tennis for many years. The Rotary Club thought perhaps something new would add to the sport and offer a cross training tool.
According to Cecil Easley, Director of the Mertz Tennis Center, the use of the facility and equipment are free to check out Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and players can bring their own equipment and play during park hours.
“The new Ping Pong table activity joins the recent Pickle Ball Courts in city parks as another athletic and entertainment option in Corsicana. Already popular, people are playing mornings before we open. We are so grateful to the Corsicana Rotary Club and their partner, Oncor for the addition,” said Sharla Allen, Director of the Parks and Recreation Department.
Ignacio Vazquez, Rotary Club President in 2022, said the club began to secure funds for the project last year and finalized the design, providing for the construction process and materials. “This is a professional, heavy duty reinforced concrete table that can withstand a lot of activity, and it was installed in a strategic area to attract more tennis players from the community. We hope this project has a positive impact at the park for decades and reminds our future generations what Rotary can do for the community,” Vazquez commented. “We are a global organization with a local group of professional people who use our skills to make our home the best place to live.”
Details about the Corsicana Rotary Club, its missions, programs and membership are found at www.corsicanarotary.org.
