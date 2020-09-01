Wild Honey and Blooms, a new boutique in Mildred, features natural bath and spa products, hand crafted by owner Emily Dunnahoo, and trendy clothing for teens, young adults, women and men.
Dunnahoo celebrated her boutique's grand opening Aug. 15, welcoming shoppers to her new location at 5821 S. Highway 287.
A Labor Day Spectacular Monday, Sept. 7 will offer 25% off your entire purchase and a free gift, as well as an opportunity to enjoy cookies and drinks while getting to know Mildred's newest small business owner.
“I opened an online shop in January of this year that exploded faster than I projected,” Dunnahoo said of the boutique's recent expansion.
A paraprofessional at Mildred Junior High and High School, Dunnahoo worked with special education students.
“I love promoting positive thoughts of oneself and the fact that we are all made to be different,” she said. “One day I also hope to employ graduated students or adults with disabilities to allow them to have a fair way of living and a positive support system to serve them.”
She said she also wanted to use her shop to grow the Mildred community, and to encourage other business owners to venture out to take a leap of faith.
Wild Honey and Blooms is not just a business, but a ministry.
Dunnahoo said she was inspired to open the boutique to pursue her love of fashion while building relationships and helping others gain confidence in their own skin.
“I did my business online on the side, also while attending college, which I am still doing, to complete my master's degree in licensed clinical counseling,” she said.
Originally from Lumberton, Texas, Dunnahoo eventually moved to Dallas to attend Dallas Baptist University, where she met her husband, Keith. The couple moved to Mildred in 2017.
“I launched my shop mainly to make new relationships in the area and beyond,” she said. “I promote positive self care and mental health. My products are my staple to promote taking time to mentally and physically recover through self-care.
Dunnahoo said she started crafting natural bath products for her own sensitive skin, but soon began making them for friends to enjoy as well.
“From there, it just spread and others wanted to try them,” she said. “I love offering safe and natural products for others to use that have sensitive skin, or just love natural options in general.”
Now, she makes bar soaps, bath bombs, bath salts, shower steamers, facial scrubs and rollers, linen sprays, and shower gels.
Cedar and Pine, her men's collection, offers a variety of natural products, as well as fashionable clothing for teen to young adult men.
“They deserve just as much care and attention as women,” she said.
“I love building relationships and helping people overcome their negative self-image, as I know what that is like personally,” Dunnahoo said. “I fully credit God for my success. Through my business I have built so many new relationships and I give Him all of the glory every day. This business is not my own, but ultimately fully His.”
Dunnahoo offered encouragement to other current and future small business owners: Do not ever let the fear of failure stop you from reaching your goals.
“Push yourself, do your research, create a plan, and follow through,” she said. “There will be ups and downs, but they grow you if you allow them to. Never let judgement or talk of others discourage you. Those who know your heart will support you. Have faith. If you believe in God, give the business to Him as a tool to further His Kingdom.
He will bless you and give your strength and wisdom to keep pushing on. As someone who was ridiculed and told for many, many years of my life, [told] that I would never account for anything and that I was worthless, that grew me so much. It pushed me to be a dreamer, believer, and doer,” she said.
“I have had this dream since I was 16, and nine years later it actually came to fruition. God has a plan, we just have to trust Him.”
Wild Honey and Blooms is open 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Shop online at whbshop.com, and follow Wild Honey and Blooms on Facebook and Instagram.
