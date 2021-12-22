Ring in the New Year in Hubbard. Enjoy Jim Guest and “The Southern Comfort Band” Friday, Dec. 31 at the Hubbard City Civic Center, 300 Magnolia Ave. in downtown Hubbard.
Start time is 8 p.m. and the cost is $20 per person. As midnight approaches, complimentary black eyed-peas and cornbread will be served. BYOB is permitted and set-ups will be available for purchase.
Jim Guest and his band have a long history serving as backup band for legends such as Reba McEntire, Darrel McCall, Tony Booth and Frenchie Burke. This popular dance band plays traditional country music and you can dance the night away. You won’t be disappointed!
Tickets can be purchased locally at Texas Brand Insurance located at 107 NE Third Street, or at the door. To make table reservations and/or order tickets by mail, contact Eugene Fulton at 254-580-5644 or Paulette Fulton at 254-576-2050.
This event is sponsored by the Hubbard Economic Development Corporation and your support will certainly be appreciated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.