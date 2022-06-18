Navarro County Precinct 4 residents recently went to the polls and chose who would serve as their next Justice of the Peace. John Cabano was victorious after a primary runoff election and took office early following the retirement of Connie Hickman who stepped down after nearly 40 years of service. He was sworn in Wednesday and the Daily Sun caught up with Cabano to find out more about the man behind the gavel.
PLEASE INTRODUCE YOURSELF
My name is John Cabano, and I am the new Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4 here in Navarro County. I would like to thank my wife, Dr. Jody LeMarr-Cabano for being the foundation in helping me run for Justice of the Peace. I have three sons and one beautiful granddaughter. I would also like to thank the community and voters in Precinct 4 for their confidence in me. I have lived in Navarro County since 1996, and I retired from the Texas Department of Public Safety as a State Trooper after working 26 years. While working as a State Trooper, I have served as a Corporal in the Highway Patrol, and in 2008 I transferred into the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement section. I am a veteran of the Unites States Marine Corps. Also, I am in the Corsicana Rotary Club and currently serve as the Sergeant at Arms.
WHAT MIGHT YOU EMPLOY TO ASSIST THE OFFICE OF THE JUSTICE OF THE PEACE IN PCT 4 RUN MORE EFFICIENTLY?
I will continue to run the office of the Justice of the Peace in Precinct 4 with confidence. I will use my years of experience in law enforcement to fairly and justly apply the law.
HAVE YOU RECEIVED ANY ADVICE FROM FORMER COLLEAGUES OR YOUR PREDECESSOR?
During the transition, I have been working with all of the sitting Justices of the Peace. I have been working with Judge Connie Hickman, and she has given me so much information. I would like to thank all the clerks who have assisted me in this transition. Judge Connie Hickman will be retiring after 40 years of service to the Navarro County citizens here in Precinct 4.
WHAT IS ONE ASPECT OF THE ELECTION PROCESS THAT YOU WILL TAKE WITH YOU AS YOU BEGIN TO SERVE?
During the election, I had the opportunity to meet a lot of people from the many communities here in Precinct 4. I will continue to go out and visit the communities, schools, and volunteer fire departments. There are so many great people here in Navarro County, and while I was out campaigning, I had the opportunity to meet these wonderful people. I look forward to fostering these relationships and watching these friendships grow over the next several years.
HOW WILL YOU USE YOUR CURRENT ROLE TO IMPROVE COMMUNICATION AND COOPERATION BETWEEN THE COUNTY, THOSE WITHIN YOUR OFFICE AND OTHER JUSTICES OF THE PEACE?
I believe the way to improve the communication between the county and other JPs is to get out and visit. Communication and a cup of coffee goes a long way.
