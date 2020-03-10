Greetings from Kerens. We now have available at the library booth rental forms for food vendors and arts and crafts vendors for the 16th annual Cotton Harvest Festival, which will be, as always, the third Saturday in October. The forms are not online yet but will be soon.
If someone wants to get an early start and be assured of a space they can call the library at 903-396-2665 and I will mail them one. Or they can be picked up at the library or I can even email one. The library email address is kerenslibrary@centurylink.net.
Last year we had more vendors than at any time in the five years I’ve been librarian and we hope this year is even bigger.
I received new large print western books last week by Edward Massey, Bill Brooks, Peter Brandvold, Ethan Wolfe, Elmer Kelton, Mike Blakeley, and E. Courtney Joyner.
We still have a few copies of Ivan Vernon’s book 101 Stories About Kerens, Elm Flat and Nearby Communities. These are only $35 each plus $7 if shipping is needed. Mr Vernon was kind enough to let the library publish his stories and all proceeds, after publishing costs, go to the library.
We also have the book, Remembering Kerens that was written by many long-time Kerens residents and these are $20 each with, again, all proceeds going to benefit the library.
We have a membership drive going on as another fund raiser for the library. Memberships to the library are $10 for individuals, $15 for businesses or $25 for families. These are not library cards, but library memberships. In lieu of memberships, donations are also accepted and very much appreciated.
That’s all I have for now except to once again say come visit The Kerens Library and see what it has to offer the community.
