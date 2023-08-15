From Staff Reports
Dear Citizens:
As we close our summer season, the City is beginning to look forward and plan for an eventful fall. The Parks and Recreation, Main Street, and Tourism offices work year-round to plan special events for the community and visitors. It is with great pleasure that I announce we will be adding a new event to Corsicana, and one that is also new to the great state of Texas.
On Dec. 2 and 3, we will welcome cast members from the nationally televised show, Little House on the Prairie. In addition to welcoming the cast, we also anticipate to welcome 3,000-5,000 visitors into our city as fans will travel from all over the country for this special occasion.
The event is hosted by Gravel Road Market, who produces over 90 percent of the Little House on the Prairie’s meet and greet events nationwide. The weekend will be full of opportunities to meet the following original cast members: Alison Arngrim (Nellie Oleson), Dean Butler (Almanzo Wilder), Charlotte Stewart (Miss Beadle), Wendi Lou Lee (Baby Grace Ingalls), Pamela Roylance (Sarah Carter) and Jennifer Donati (Baby Rose Wilder).
The weekend schedule is as follows: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2 – Meet and Greet at Pioneer Village (ticketed event, $10 each, $5 for children 12 and under)
7 p.m. – VIP Dinner at the Corsicana Opry (ticketed event, $150 each, only 200 tickets)
8:30 a.m., Sunday Dec. 3 – VIP Breakfast at the Corsicana Opry (ticketed event, $100 each, only 165 tickets)
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Meet and Greet at Pioneer Village (ticketed event, $10 each, $5 for children 12 and under)
More details and tickets can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/prairie-christmas-corsicanatx-tickets-694742131417?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwAR0-qzyjdYds_sUSFLQweBAIGFbe5WRvfwtYDGSqUTu3tWO8Vc76b2_60sM
Any questions regarding tickets can be directed to gravelroadmarket@gmail.com.
“We are so very excited to be bringing six original cast members of the ‘Little House on the Prairie’ cast to Corsicana, Texas to help them celebrate their 175th Anniversary. This will be the first official event appearance of the ‘Little House’ cast in Texas” stated Jackson Bishop, Executive Producer. “2024 marks the 50th anniversary of the ‘Little House on the Prairie’ TV series”.
In addition to this exciting event, we will also see other activities take place in the city like the Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl and the annual Festival of Lights Parade. It will be a great weekend full of plenty of activities for everyone. I hope you will join me in welcoming the Little House on the Prairie cast and visitors when they arrive. Let’s show them why Corsicana is the best and most charming town to host this special event.
Sincerely,
Mike Fletcher, Mayor
City of Corsicana
