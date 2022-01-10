Do you believe your student belongs in the Gifted and Talented Program? Well, now is your opportunity to get your child screened. The Corsicana Independent School District Gifted and Talented Referral window is now open and the form will remain active on its website until Jan. 31.
To complete the screening form, head over to the Corsicana ISD homepage or you can locate the link under the Curriculum (Gifted and Talented) section of the district’s webpage. All nomination forms must be submitted online by Jan. 31. If your child is in kindergarten or fourth grade, your student will be automatically tested during this school year. Students in first through third and fifth through 12th grades are eligible for referral.
If you have any questions, please contact Kim Yukon at kyukon@cisd.org or 903-602-8136.
