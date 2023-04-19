Garage Sale Season is here, and it’s kicked off with the Community Care Club’s stupendous garage sale on steroids, Saturday, April 29. Meanwhile CCC volunteers are busy getting the word out to folks who have items they would like to donate.
CCC is a nonprofit women’s club based on the south side of Richland Chambers Lake. The SuperSale is CCC’s largest fundraiser and helps the club fund its many charitable activities around the southside Richland Chambers Lake community. In the past, financial gifts have gone to food giveaways, equipment for the Southern Oaks Volunteer Fire Department, the emergency landing pad for medical helicopters, scholarships for area youngsters, and more.
Drop-Off Day for donated items for the SuperSale is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 28 at the Southern Oaks Volunteer Fire Station (120 Southern Oaks Drive, behind the Shell station off FM 416). In special cases, volunteers can pick up items, but the club strongly prefers that items are brought to the Fire Station on the 28th. If you have exhausted your possibilities and can’t arrange drop-off for your items, call Mary at 903-389-7586 before the 28th to make arrangements for pick-up.
When you’re deciding what to donate, here are some guidelines to keep in mind.
What to Donate
Furniture indoor and outdoor, in good condition
Toys of all kinds (in good working condition), games, fishing and sports equipment, etc.
Linens, clean and in good shape.
Tools of all kinds, shop equipment in working condition
Kitchen items of all kinds
Home décor, art, garden items, plus collectibles.
Baby and children’s items in usable condition (but no car seats, please)
Babies’ and children’s clothing in good shape
Women’s and Men’s accessories, such as hats, jewelry, belts, etc.
Bigger ticket items such as an ATV, lawn mowers, boat, trailer, etc.
What Not to Donate
Broken items, unless worth repairing, such as furniture or lawn equipment
Adult clothing (Children/babies’ clothes okay)
Baby/children’s car seats
Mattresses
Books, CDs, old tapes, etc.
Badly soiled linens, etc.
Old-style television sets
CCC is a 501c3 organization and your gift is tax deductible. Please ask for a receipt when you drop-off your items if you wish to use their value as a deduction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.