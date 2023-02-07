Nonviolent Navarro, a non-partisan group which explores principles and practices of nonviolent resistance, hosted a concert Saturday night featuring singer-songwriter, speaker and author David LaMotte and his opening act Raquel Lindemann-Nguyen at The Scene on Beaton in Corsicana.
LaMotte played a variety of music for an engaged audience including original songs “Water” and “Coming Alive.” He has been a professional musician since 1991. Over that time, LaMotte has written songs for 13 albums, his current album “Still” reached the reached the Billboard Top 20 on the Folk Chart in June.
Some in the audience had heard him before while others where hearing him for the first time.
“I thank all of you for taking the chance and spending time with us hearing the music and the message of non-violence conflict resolution,” he said.
In addition to being an accomplished musician, Lindemann-Nguyen also teaches Fine Arts at Fannin Elementary in Corsicana. Her set which opened the show included “Willow and Violet” She thanked those who attended via her social media platforms following the show.
“To change lives and communities we need courage and compassion and great music,” she said.
The concert, sponsored by Nonviolent Navarro, was a tremendous success said the group’s founder John Blewitt thanked the artists for sharing their songs and themselves with the audience.
“This event raised the visibility of Nonviolent Navarro, he added, “the understanding of peace work was deepened and celebrated, I couldn’t be more pleased. It was a beautiful evening of song and celebration. Thanks to all who got the word out, helped with arrangements and attended the concert. To change lives and communities we need courage and compassion and great music!”
Stand Up for Change, another non-partisan, community focused, grass-roots organization commented on the evening’s events on its Facebook page.
“What a wonderful event. Those in attendance were embraced by a feeling of community, peace making, understanding, and a way forward,” the group stated. “We know it was a long time in the making and the timing couldn't have been more perfect. The stars were definitely in alignment.”
On the Net:
www.facebook.com/groups/nonviolentnavarro
